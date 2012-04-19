Gervinho: Third-place is Arsenal's priority

The Gunners experienced a difficult summer, seeing prized assets Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas depart for pastures new, with their highly-publicised moves to Manchester City and Barcelona questioning Arsene Wenger’s transfer policy.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, in which the Emirates Stadium outfit were embarrassed 8-2 by Manchester United back in August, Arsenal have turned their season around and are currently third.

Ivorian international Gervinho, who arrived in the summer from French champions Lille after helping them win the league and cup double, believes the Gunners’ priority should be to seal third place ahead of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with five-points currently separating the two rivals.

“We want to be among the top three,” he told the club's official website. "The whole group is very motivated and we are already happy to be where we are.

“We can still do better with the four matches coming. We are fighting only for third place, we don’t think about fourth spot.

“Everybody is determined to fight until the end, from the players and the manager to the fans, to maintain third place. If we manage to keep it then everybody should be proud because we fought very hard for it.”

By Matt Maltby