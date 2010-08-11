Gili turns down Ivory Coast job

Frenchman Gili, who was the team's assistant coach from 2004 to 2006, gave no further details but said his refusal was not linked to the salary.

"After a good period of thought, I decided that I cannot coach the Ivorian team. The conditions are not right," Gili was quoted as saying in the Fraternite Matin newspaper.

"Things could move (forward). I don't know exactly when, but the door remains open for more talks."

Ivory Coast, who beat former world champions Italy 1-0 on Tuesday, are looking for a coach to replace Sven-Goran Eriksson, who managed the Elephants during the World Cup but failed to agree on a salary to continue the job.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook