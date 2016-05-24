Ginola doing 'very well' after heart surgery

David Ginola has been described as doing "very well" after being forced to undergo serious heart surgery.

The former France winger, 49, was taken to hospital on Thursday after falling ill while playing in an exhibition match.

He subsequently underwent a quadruple heart bypass after it was revealed he had suffered from "complex coronary lesions", and not a heart attack, as was initially reported.

Ginola had been due to attend a charity golf tournament, and the organiser of the event, Jean-Stephan Camerini, has been to visit the former winger in hospital.

"I saw him Sunday, he regained his faculties," Camerini told L'Equipe. "I had the pleasure to see him smiling.

"He's fine, as someone who has undergone an operation of more than four hours."