Giroud ready to fight for Arsenal chance

Olivier Giroud is determined to make his mark and break back into Arsenal's starting line-up after starring off the bench last week.

Giroud has found it difficult to work his way into Arsene Wenger's XI since Euro 2016 but the Frenchman showed what he is capable of with a brace in Arsenal's 4-1 rout of Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

And as Arsenal prepare to face Ludogorets in the Champions League on Tuesday, Giroud told reporters: "My turn will come.

"I came back late from the Euros and was not fit enough to play straight away, then, unfortunately, I had an annoying injury.

"Obviously I prefer to be on the pitch but I needed to take my time. My injury is now behind me and I want to look forward now and qualify for the next stage of the Champions League. I am pleased to be back.

"There's also a big game on Sunday. I am just concentrating on what I have to do."