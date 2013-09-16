Gomez faces seven-week lay-off for Fiorentina

Gomez was forced off in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari with what was found to be medial collateral ligament damage following a clash with goalkeeper Michael Agazzi.

Fiorentina have confirmed that the former Bayern Munich striker is likely to miss at least six weeks of action.

"The striker will wear a brace for two weeks before beginning a rehabilitation programme to bring him back up to match fitness gradually," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"The recovery period is expected to last six to seven weeks."

Gomez was signed by Vincenzo Montella in the close-season, with the Germany international having scored twice in the league so far this campaign.