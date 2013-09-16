Gomez faces seven-week lay-off for Fiorentina
Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez could be out of action for seven weeks with the knee injury that he suffered at the weekend.
Gomez was forced off in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari with what was found to be medial collateral ligament damage following a clash with goalkeeper Michael Agazzi.
Fiorentina have confirmed that the former Bayern Munich striker is likely to miss at least six weeks of action.
"The striker will wear a brace for two weeks before beginning a rehabilitation programme to bring him back up to match fitness gradually," the Serie A club said in a statement.
"The recovery period is expected to last six to seven weeks."
Gomez was signed by Vincenzo Montella in the close-season, with the Germany international having scored twice in the league so far this campaign.
