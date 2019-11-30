Goodwin felt Aberdeen keeper Lewis should have been sent off

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin felt Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis should not have had the opportunity to redeem himself as the Dons took the three points from a tight 2-1 win in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Lewis was shown a yellow card after colliding with Jon Obika in giving away the penalty which, had it been scored, would have seen Saints level for the second time in the game.

But Tony Andreu saw his penalty attempt kept out by Lewis.

Obika had levelled Sam Cosgrove’s early strike, but Niall McGinn’s goal after 56 minutes had the home side on track for three points before the late penalty drama.

Goodwin said: “It should have been a red card. It makes a difference purely because he’s a top keeper.

“It’s a good save and we should do better with the follow-up but my understanding of the law is if it’s not a genuine attempt for the ball then he’s got to go.

“Jon had knocked the ball past him and Joe has stuck his arm out and almost clotheslined him.

“I feel sorry for Tony because he had the courage to step up and take it. I’m not going to criticise him tomorrow much because I’ve missed myself in my career.

“I run the risk of sounding like a manager with sour grapes every week and who finds it hard to compliment the opposition but I thought we dominated large spells of the game.

“I’m not saying we deserved to win because we didn’t work Joe enough.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said the yellow card was a correct decision.

He said: “For me it was a yellow card but at no point did I think it was any more than that. I’m annoyed and aggrieved we got ourselves into that situation.

“Joe is worth 12 points a season and when you’ve got him and a striker like Cosgrove you pick up points even when you don’t play well, and today was a case in point.

“We made a tactical change at half-time and I thought after that we started to make a better fist of it and were far more competitive.”