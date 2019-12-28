Goodwin keen to bounce back against Kilmarnock

Jim Goodwin welcomes the chance to quickly erase the effects of St Mirren’s Boxing Day bruising by Celtic when Kilmarnock visit on Sunday.

The Buddies put up a spirited display against the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders but succumbed to first-half goals from Callum McGregor and James Forrest, with Cammy MacPherson’s late deflected strike from a free-kick proving only a consolation.

It was St Mirren’s first defeat in four matches and boss Goodwin is hoping to make amends against sixth-placed Killie, who lost 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

The former Buddies skipper told Saints TV: “Well you are always wanting a game soon after a defeat and we have one on Sunday.

“We have been alright of late, we have picked up a few points in the last seven or eight games.

“We will come in, recover quickly, and try to put a plan together which will hopefully enable us to go and pick up all three points against Kilmarnock.”

Goodwin believes one of the most positive aspects of Saints’ defeat by Neil Lennon’s men was the performance of 20-year-old midfielder MacPherson, and he is looking for more in the future.

The former Alloa boss said: “Cammy waited patiently for his opportunity in the middle of the park and he got his chance against Hamilton.

“And there was nobody more pleased for him after that game than me because I knew how desperate he wants to get a run of games in the team.

“Cammy has been excellent, he’s been very consistent.

“He’s only 20 years old, young lad, but he’s another academy graduate that we have got very high hopes for.”