Gotze hopeful over Guardiola stay

Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Gotze is hopeful coach Pep Guardiola will stay with the Bundesliga giants beyond the end of the season, but he remains unsure if he will.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and has been linked with a move elsewhere, most notably Manchester City.

Gotze, currently sidelined with a groin injury, said he had no idea if Guardiola would extend his stay, but he hopes the former Barcelona coach remains in charge.

"You can't look into his head. The coach and the club have to decide. It's difficult to give a prognosis," he said.

Asked about what made Guardiola, who has led the club to two league titles, so special, Gotze said it was obvious in Bayern's performances.

"We all saw it. Especially during the last two-and-a-half years," he said.

"We played successful football and the way that we play suits the team and football itself. A big part of that is because of the coach.

"We would be happy if he stayed. He's got a philosophy that suits us very well and that's why it would be a good thing if he stayed."

Bayern visit fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday looking for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Gotze said he was intrigued by the clash against what he described as one of the league's better teams.

"Gladbach are definitely one of the toughest opponents. They always play good football," he said.

"It will be a tough match, especially away at Borussia Park. But like I said, the team is in good shape. We are on a run. That's why I hope and think that we will win."