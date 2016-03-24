Gotze overrated since World Cup final - Magath

Mario Gotze has been living a charmed life since scoring Germany's winner in the 2014 World Cup final, according to Felix Magath.

Gotze came off the bench to score the extra-time winner against Argentina in Brazil, securing a first global crown since West Germany lifted the trophy in 1990.

However, Magath feels Gotze's value to the team has been skewed by his Rio heroics and that the playmaker has struggled since his move to Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

"Generally, you should not exaggerate a player based on one action," he told tz. "Mario Gotze came on in the World Cup final and scored. No More.

"Since his move to Bayern Munich he has not played the role he did in Dortmund. It is debatable whether he really is so indispensable for the national team.

"It will be interesting to see what [incoming Bayern coach] Carlo Ancelotti has planned for him.

"Mario will have a job on his hands, though, because the competition in his position at Bayern is great."

Germany host England in a Euro 2016 warm-up fixture in Berlin on Saturday.