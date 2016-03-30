Former Bayern Munich star Mehmet Scholl has questioned Mario Gotze's attitude on the training pitch and urged the Germany international to work harder.

Gotze has been struggling to secure regular first-team football at the Allianz Arena since shaking off a hamstring problem, making just one appearance Bayern since the mid-season break.

Scholl has little sympathy for the 23-year-old, though, and believes he only has himself to blame for his situation.

"Gotze should be training much harder," Scholl told ARD.

"He is a shadow of his former self. He used to be as quick as an arrow during his time at Dortmund and was so athletic.

"Someone needs to give him a helping hand to get back on track.

"It's not up to Pep Guardiola to look after him. His only goal is winning the Champions League. He cannot afford to look after individual players in that way."

Gotze, who has a contract with Bayern until June 2017, has been heavily linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, while his former mentor Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to lure him to Liverpool.

The versatile attacker recently admitted he could be on the move come June if he does not get more playing time.