Graham Potter urges Brighton to stick together as they bid to beat the drop

Brighton boss Graham Potter has called on everyone to stick together as the club battle for Premier League survival.

Following last weekend’s home defeat to rivals Crystal Palace, the Seagulls are still the only club in the top four divisions without a victory in 2020.

Since agreeing to extend his contract, Potter has overseen just two league wins from 15 attempts.

Brighton travel to top-six hopefuls Wolves on Saturday only a point ahead of third-bottom Bournemouth.

Potter, though, maintains all is not yet lost as the south-coast club look to kick-start their campaign heading into the final 10 matches.

“You can’t predict the future in this sport,” said Potter, who faces matches ahead against the likes of Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Togetherness is important, I have full confidence the lads will keep giving everything they can.”

Brighton dominated possession for large periods against Palace, and had 24 attempts at goal.

Potter, who is under contract until 2025, feels the stats do not tell the whole picture.

“They are small margins at the moment, but I have absolute confidence and belief in the ability of my players,” he said at a press conference.

“I have been through a lot in life both inside and outside of football – it isn’t always an upward journey.

“We have a wonderful challenge ahead of us now.”

Potter reported no fresh injury concerns following the Palace game, with Colombian Jose Izquierdo continuing his recovery from a knee problem.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now training with the first-team squad again following his recall from a loan spell at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Potter, though, will not throw the 21-year-old into action too soon.

“We have to help him and make sure we introduce him at the right time to show his quality,” he said.