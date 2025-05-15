FPL tips for GW37: Three goalkeepers and defenders you should sign

There are just two weeks of the 2024/25 Premier League season left – and the same goes for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season.

If you’re still battling out for league titles among your mates (or even just scrapping away not to finish bottom), you might be wondering who you ought to bring into your squad for Gameweek 37.

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with three tips for affordable midfielders and forwards you should consider signing.

Goalkeeper: Mark Flekken – Brentford (£4.5m)

Mark Flekken (Image credit: Alamy)

We’ve recommended Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken before, and we’re going to do it again – because the Dutch custodian is a man in great form.

Flekken kept his second clean sheet in three Gameweeks last time out, as the Bees beat Ipswich 1-0 to make it four straight wins in their push for an historic first-ever European qualification.

With relatively favourable-looking fixtures at home to Fulham and away to Wolves to finish the season, Flekken seems well-placed to add to the nine points he collected in Gameweek 36 and the 13 he picked up in Gameweek 34’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Defender: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – West Ham (£4.4m)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Image credit: Alamy)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recorded assists in back-to-back games, as West Ham aim to finish the campaign with a flourish.

Thriving as a wing-back under Graham Potter, Wan-Bissaka set up Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers’ second goal in their 2-0 triumph at Manchester United last time out, notching nine points in total.

As West Ham prepare to host an out-of-sorts and leaky Nottingham Forest, before travelling to an Ipswich side who have lost eight home league games on the spin, Wan-Bissaka could provide you with a bargain boost at the very end of the FPL season.

Defender: Ezri Konsa – Aston Villa (£4.4m)

Ezri Konsa (Image credit: Alamy)

Another in-form defender in claret and blue, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa has helped his team to clean sheets in three of the last five Gameweeks, including each of the last two, taking home six and five points respectively in wins over Fulham and Bournemouth.

The England international looks set to have a vital part to play as Unai Emery’s men aim to break into the top five.

Villa’s final two fixtures see them take on two Premier League strugglers: they host Tottenham before heading to Manchester United, the latter of whom have failed to score in their last three home outings.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 37 is 6pm BST on Friday, 16 May.