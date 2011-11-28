Granada-Mallorca to be completed December 7

Granada had just taken a 2-1 lead when play was halted in the 61st minute at their Los Carmenes stadium after one of the referee's assistants was struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd.

Granada said the offending article was part of an umbrella and a boy had accidentally sent it flying at the official, gashing his cheek.

The RFEF had already fined Granada 6,000 euros over the incident and ruled that the rest of the match would be played behind closed doors.

The Andalusian side are 16th in the standings on 12 points from 12 matches, one point behind Mallorca in 15th.