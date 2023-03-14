Quiz! Can you name the top 50 Champions League all-time scorers?
You have eight minutes to guess 50 players.
It's the most iconic club competition ever, right?
Just the opening notes of that operatic anthem can raise the hairs on your neck, while the star ball is an ingenious design that this tournament will never deviate from. These are the chaaaaampions – and this is the competition where legends are born.
Over the past 30 years, the Champions League has evolved into something resembling the Super League after decades of this competition basically being nothing but a knockout between continental champs.
You know the teams that have dominated these illustrious nights – now tell us the players who scored the most goals in the competition.
