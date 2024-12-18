Quiz! Can you name the top three African Player of the Year finishers for the last 20 years?

Ademola Lookman celebrates with the match ball after his hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final

Fancy a football quiz? Course you do.

Today, we're looking at the African Player of the Year award, which this year went to Ademola Lookman. Past 2024, however, we want you to look for some of the other winners.

So who's been CAF's Player of the Year?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty) QUIZ Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

The influence that the continent has had on our shores has been astounding, from Peter Ndlovu - the first African player to play in the Premier League - right through to some of the modern-day greats. That’s why the total of 54 answers isn’t as intimidating as it first looks. T

The majority of players have played Premier League football, while there’s also plenty of repeat names – meaning you only actually have to name 21 players, all in all.

Now, you have 10 minutes to guess the top three African Players of the Year from 2004 to 2023 – there are 54 players to name, thanks to COVID stopping proceedings in 2020, with the award only coming back in 2022.

We’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo. Please also challenge some pals from any continent while you’re at it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every nation to win a men's football medal at the Olympic Games since 1900?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?

Quiz! Who wore this England kit?

Quiz! Can you name Jurgen Klopp's 30 most expensive signings ever?

Quiz! How well do you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?