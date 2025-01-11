Copa del Rey winners

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi lifts the Copa del Rey after victory in the 2021 final over Athletic Club.

The Copa del Rey kicked off in 1903 and Spain's cup competition has been held on an annual basis ever since.

Featuring just three teams in its early years, the Copa del Rey has grown over the years and 120 clubs took part in the 2024/25 edition.

Not played in 1937 or 1938 due to the Spanish Civil War, the competition's name was changed to the Copa del Presidente de la República between 1932 and 1936 and known as the Copa del Generalísimo during Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

It reverted to its original name in 1976 following Franco's death and has been won by 16 different clubs over the years. From 1903 to 2024, a look at the winners of the Copa del Rey...

Racing Club de Irún

Real Sociedad in action against Bordeaux in a friendly at Irun's GAL Stadium in July 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were two Copa del Rey finals in 1913, due to disagreements between the Spanish Federation (FECF) and the Unión Española de Clubes de Fútbol (UECF).

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in the final of the UECF competition, with Basque side Racing Club de Irún victorious against Athletic Club in the FECF showpiece after a replay. Racing Club de Irún later became Real Unión.

Club Ciclista de San Sebastián

Old postcard image of Ondarreta beach in San Sebastian, which was close to the San Sebastián Recreation Club (later Real Sociedad) stadium between 1909 and 1913. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club Ciclista de San Sebastián was, as the name suggests, a cycling club in the Basque city. Its football section won the Copa del Rey in 1909, beating Español de Madrid 3-1 in the final.

Technically, though, it was the San Sebastián Recreation Club which won, using the name of Club Ciclista as theirs was not registered for the cup competition. A few months after that win, the players founded another club: Real Sociedad. The 1909 Copa is often described as La Real's first trophy, even if the club was not officially formed until five months later.

Mallorca

Mallorca players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Recreativo Huelva in June 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two goals from Samuel Eto'o and a Walter Pandiani penalty, Mallorca beat Recreativo Huelva 3-0 to win the 2003 Copa del Rey final.

Mallorca have also finished as runners-up on three occasions, losing 1-0 to Atlético Madrid in 1991, edged out on penalties by Barcelona in 1998 and beaten by Athletic Club in another shootout in 2024.

Arenas

Ina Uranga of Arenas competes with Athletic Club's Raul Garcia in a friendly in July 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of several successful Basque clubs in the early days of the Copa del Rey, Arenas Club de Getxo won the competition in 1919, beating Barcelona 5-2 after extra time in the final.

Arenas also finished as runners-up in 1917, 1925 and 1927. A founding member of La Liga, Arenas gradually dropped down the divisions after relegation from Spain's top tier in 1935.

Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo La Coruña players and staff celebrate the club's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid in March 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deportivo La Coruña have reached the Copa del Rey final twice and the Galician club came away with the trophy both times.

Dépor beat Valencia 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu to win the 1995 edition and stunned Real Madrid at their famous home seven years later with a win by the same scoreline on the day Los Blancos were celebrating their centenary.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Club in April 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Sociedad were founded in September 1909, months after a win for the Club Ciclista de San Sebastián in the Copa del Rey final. That triumph is often considered La Real's first trophy as those same players went on to form the Anoeta club. Finalists in 1913, 1928 and 1951, Real Sociedad won the Copa del Rey in 1987, beating Atlético Madrid on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Zaragoza. A year later, La Real reached the final again, but lost 1-0 to Barcelona in Madrid.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner from the penalty spot as the San Sebastian-based side beat Basque rivals Athletic Club in the 2020 final, which was played in April 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In one of two Copa finals in 1910, Real Sociedad lost to Athletic Club, but the San Sebastián side played the competition under the name Vasconia SC as theirs was not registered.

Real Unión

Real Union players line up ahead of a game against Ponferradina in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time winners of the Copa del Rey, Real Unión enjoyed huge success in the early days of the cup competition.

The Basque club, based in the town of Irun, won the Copa in 1918, 1924 and 2027, as well as reaching the final in 1922. Real have not played in Spain's top flight since 1932.

Real Betis

Real Betis players celebrate with the Copa del Rey after victory against Valencia in the final in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Betis first reached the final of the Copa del Rey in 1931, but the Seville-based club had to wait another 46 years to win the competition.

Champions in 1977 and again in 2005, Betis also claimed the trophy much more recently, with victory over Valencia in the 2022 final. The Verdiblancos were runners-up to Barcelona in 1997.

Espanyol

Espanyol players celebrate with the trophy after a 4-1 win over Real Zaragoza in the 2006 Copa del Rey final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Espanyol reached Copa del Rey final in 1911 and 1915, but the Catalan club had to wait until 1929 for their first title.

Four-time winners in total and runners-up on five occasions, the Barcelona-based side beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 in the 2000 final and overcame Real Zaragoza 4-1 in the 2006 showpiece.

Sevilla

Sevilla players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winners in 1935, 1935 and 1948, Sevilla added two more Copa del Rey titles to their collection in 2007 and 2010.

Those last two triumphs came against Getafe and Atlético Madrid, respectively. Sevilla have also finished as runners-up four times, losing out most recently to Barcelona in the 2016 and 2018 finals.

Real Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza players celebrate with the trophy after victory in the 2004 Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Zaragoza stunned pre-match favourites Real Madrid with a 3-2 win over Los Blancos in the 2004 Copa del Rey final.

Two years later, Zaragoza lost 4-1 to Espanyol in the 2006 final. In total, the Aragonese club have won six Copa titles – in 1964, 1966, 1986, 1994, 2001 and 2004 – and reached another five finals.

Valencia

Valencia players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Barcelona in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia first won the Copa del Rey, known at the time as the Copa del Generalísimo, in 1941.

Champions on eight occasions in total, Valencia last won the cup competition in 2019, beating Barcelona in the final in Seville. The Mestalla-based club have also finished as runners-up 11 times.

Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid beat fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 2013 Copa del Rey final to secure a first win over Los Blancos in all competitions since 1999.

That triumph for Diego Simeone's side saw the Rojiblancos reach 10 titles in the Copa overall and was the club's first win in the competition since their league and cup double in 1995/96. Winners for the first time in 1960, Atleti have also finished as runners-up on nine occasions.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madrid FC won the Copa del Rey for the first time in 1905 and that victory kicked off a run of four straight titles.

The capital club, which later became known as Real Madrid, won the Copa for the 20th time in 2023. By that time, Los Blancos had also finished as runners-up in the cup competition on 20 occasions.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club players celebrate with the trophy after their Copa del Rey final win over Mallorca in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club enjoyed huge success in the early years of the Copa del Rey, winning the first two editions of the cup competition and adding a series of titles in the 1910s, 1920s and 1930s.

After winning the Copa in 1983/84 as part of a league and cup double, the Basque club had to wait 30 years for another title, but their 24th cup crown arrived in 2024 with victory on penalties over Mallorca.

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta celebrates with his team-mates after Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey more than any other club, with the Catalans' victory in the 2020/21 season their 31st title in the cup competition.

Runners-up on 11 occasions, Barça first won the Copa del Rey in 1910 and their former forward Lionel Messi holds a series of records in the competition, including the most goals scored by a player in finals (nine).