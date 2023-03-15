Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer of the 21st Century?
It's a beautiful match ball – so who's taken one home in the past 23 years?
You have 15 minutes to guess 130 players.
If there's one good thing about European football becoming less competitive between those at the top and the bottom… we see a lot more hat-tricks these days.
They're becoming more common, all right. Ten hat-tricks were scored in the 2019/20 season – and though there were a few scored in the 1990s, the noughties exploded with players nabbing match balls at an epic rate.
One player has a hat-trick for three different clubs, with a further 12 players having each scored hat-tricks for two or more clubs. 10 players have scored a hat-trick on their competition debut, while seven players have scored hat-tricks in consecutive seasons.
Enough stats – tell us who scored them.
