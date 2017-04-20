Granada's future is bright, insists Adams

Tony Adams believes Granada have a bright future as they continue preparations for next season - despite the distinct possibility of losing their top-flight status in Spain.

Englishman Adams was placed in temporary charge of the struggling Andalusian club earlier this month, replacing the sacked Lucas Alcaraz until the end of the campaign.

After a 3-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, Granada sit second from bottom in LaLiga, seven points adrift of 17th-placed Leganes, with just six games remaining.

Adams - who initially arrived last November to carry out a review of the club's infrastructure on behalf of their Chinese owners - has revealed the threat of relegation has not stopped work behind the scenes ahead of what will be a busy summer.

"The squad for next season is 40 per cent built already, whatever division we are in," he told the club's official website.

"Pedro [Morilla] the head of recruitment is amazing. We have been working hard for the last five months and he's got four technical assistants in his room, and they are doing an amazing job.

"Like I say, it's 40 per cent done the squad for next season already. That's a vast difference from 13 loans we brought in last summer.

"We are talking April still and the window closes in August, and 40 per cent of the squad is done for next season.

"This club's got a bright future, it might not look it at the moment, but it's got a bright future."

Adams - who takes his squad to Sevilla on Friday - also confirmed Granada are close to appointing a new sporting director.

"We are going to announce it next week," the former England international said.

"I've done five months' worth of research and we think we have got our man.

"But I must say that I think he's going to be part of the team and not 'the dictator'. We are going to have a team of people here that are working hard. We all work together."