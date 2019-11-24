Grant McCann hails Hull’s comeback at Middlesbrough

Hull boss Grant McCann praised his players for fighting back to claim a point at 10-man Middlesbrough as Jarrod Bowen’s brace earned them a 2-2 draw.

Boro were made to pay for Marvin Johnson’s 37th-minute red card for his tackle on Eric Lichaj when his team were two goals up.

Marcus Tavernier had put Boro ahead in the seventh minute with his first goal of 2019 and then Ashley Fletcher grabbed his first since August following a well-worked move after 28 minutes.

Johnson then saw red and that led to a Hull fightback in the second half when highly-rated Bowen followed up a low drive in the 71st minute with a second four minutes later from close range.

Hull boss McCann said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game. The first half we were sloppy, didn’t start well.

“We were a bit loose in everything we did – passing, tracking runners – and Middlesbrough deserved to be 2-0 up. The sending-off was a big moment in the game, but historically playing against 10 isn’t easy.

“Jarrod is a top player, his first goal was an excellent finish. His second was one he has done on numerous occasions for Hull. Jarrod has real determination to be the best he can be.

“He has everything about him to be the Championship’s top scorer. What will be will be, we are delighted to have him. We just want him to continue enjoying his football here.

“We will get games like that this season where we don’t look our best. We showed great character. I’m really pleased with the response from the group second half to get into the game.

“We weren’t at our best and Middlesbrough were good. They played very well. Second half we got to grips with the game and had more aggression about us. We need to get better and we will continue to do that.”

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate was frustrated at the outcome having watched his team coast into a two-goal lead playing some lovely football.

And he blamed Johnson for his stupidity in seeing red when Middlesbrough were in such a healthy position.

Woodgate said: “We’re disappointed. As long as we had 11 players on the pitch we were absolutely sensational. Then Marvin gets sent off. It’s a lack of discipline. I’ve told him he cost the team and he knows that.

“You can’t tackle like that and expect to stay on the pitch. What did he say to me? He said nothing. What can he say? He cost his team, he’s disappointed. He can’t answer anything back, can he?

“We didn’t win and we should have. We’re low on numbers. You can’t panic. I can see the signs – if we keep 11 men on we win the game without question. Ill-discipline will cost you.

“Some of the play was very good going forward. We looked a threat with Britt Assombalonga and Fletcher together, they were really good. I had to take Fletch off after the sending-off.

“We shouldn’t be conceding two goals but they’ve got a matchwinner in Bowen.

“It feels like a defeat, we’re really disappointed. I’ll pick the players up and if we play anything like we did when we had 11 players on the pitch, we’ll be fine.”