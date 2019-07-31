Gray impressed by Hibs boss Heckingbottom’s attention to detail

David Gray feels Hibernian can thrive even more under Paul Heckingbottom after the head coach used pre-season to drive home his detailed instructions.

Heckingbottom led Hibs to a major charge up the Ladbrokes Premiership table after taking over in February and they eventually finished fifth.

With 11 players leaving and seven arriving, he has been able to put his stamp on the squad both personnel-wise and tactically.

Gray said: “We did fantastic when he first came in and he’ll have been glad of the time to stop and assess his squad and put his stamp on it and bring in his own players. He has done that well.

“He is very clear at what he wants, there are no grey areas, and he is fully focused on making sure everyone knows their jobs. There has been a lot of that over pre-season, not just on the pitch. It might be video sessions or whatever, his attention to detail is fantastic.

“Especially with new players coming in, pre-season is an opportunity to give them the information they need. He has done that really well and there have been a lot of tactical sessions.

“Everyone knows exactly what to expect from him and what he expects from us. If you’re not doing your job, he is very quick to tell you that.

“But his attention to detail and tactical awareness is second to none and everyone goes into every game knowing exactly what their job is.”

Gray is set to miss Saturday’s season opener against St Mirren after being troubled by a knee issue but hopes he is on the road to recovery after returning to training on Monday.

“It has been frustrating because it’s just a niggling thing but hopefully it’s behind me and I can start to push on,” the full-back said.