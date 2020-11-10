Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after controversial comments at DCMS hearing

Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wake of his remarks to MPs on Tuesday.

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word “coloured” among other controversial comments before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee.

The FA said: “We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman.

“Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course.”