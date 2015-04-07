Griezmann eyes fight to the finish for Atletico

Atletico did all the damage early on, as Griezmann netted from close range against his former club to complete the scoring in the 10th minute, after Mikel Gonzalez had already headed Koke’s corner into his own net.

The reigning champions are highly unlikely to retain their crown but a third consecutive Liga triumph moved them to within two points of Real Madrid in second place, while all eyes will be on the Spanish capital when its two clubs face off in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next week.

Griezmann was encouraged by Atletico's efforts at both ends of the field against Sociedad and urged his colleagues to fight until the end of the campaign.

"We know that it is normal to have some downs in a season, but we are up there, fighting for the Champions League, and we have to continue like this," the France international told his club's official website.

"Yes, we have to be strong. We know that if we keep a clean sheet, it is easier to win, we have to continue like this."