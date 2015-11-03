Griezmann impressed with Astana defensive show

Antoine Griezmann admits Astana proved too strong in defence as Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless Champions League draw in Kazakhstan.

Diego Simeone's side struggled to create many meaningful chances in a poor game, with a Koke free-kick hitting the crossbar and a low Griezmann effort just wide the closest they came to a goal.

"We gave everything and we couldn't do it. They were very strong at the back," the France international said after the clash with Group C's bottom side.

"We have two games left now and we have to think about winning them."

Club captain Gabi believes Astana were perhaps more determined to secure a result than Atleti in front of their vociferous home support.

"We wanted to win here and guarantee qualification. We tried everything, but it was an important game for them," he said.

"We feel as though we could have won. We had very few chances on goal, it was tough to create anything."

Midfield partner Tiago was keen to switch focus to the remaining two matches against Galatasaray and Benfica as Atletico look to safeguard their place in the knockout rounds.

"We wanted to win, but it was a very difficult game. We were very close at the end, but we couldn't do it," added the Portugal international.

"There are two games to go and we have to fight until the end to reach our objective of making the next round."