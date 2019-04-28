Gross warns against complacency after helping Brighton earn draw

Pascal Gross has warned against complacency after helping Brighton take a significant step towards Premier League safety.

Creative midfielder Gross headed a 75th-minute equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle to move Albion four points clear of 18th-placed Cardiff with only two games to go.

The Seagulls’ superior goal difference means Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds must-win fixtures against Crystal Palace and Manchester United to have any realistic chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

But Gross, whose welcome leveller came after Cardiff lost 1-0 at Fulham, is taking nothing for granted.

“We got a point and Cardiff didn’t, but we know in the two games left they can get six points,” Gross told Brighton’s website.

“Of course we both have tough fixtures but there is a lot to play for.

“It’s two games and anything can happen in the fight to stay up.”

Gross’ third league goal of the season ended Brighton’s six-game goal drought to earn just a 10th point from 16 games in 2019.

Chris Hughton’s side – who complete the campaign against Arsenal and Manchester City – looked set for a fourth successive home defeat following a poor first half which saw Ayoze Perez give Newcastle a deserved lead.

“It was great to get that goal and end the run,” added former Ingolstadt player Gross.

“It was a big relief for all of us and afterwards we were all pushing for a second goal to get the win.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it but we can take positives from the second 45 (minutes).”

Newcastle goalscorer Perez continued his fine form by claiming his fifth goal in three games.

The Spanish forward limped off later in the first half due to a hip problem but does not think the injury is serious.

“I got injured a couple of minutes before the goal. I tried to carry on as long as possible but I couldn’t even sprint, I was letting my team-mates down so that’s not good,” he told NUFC TV.

“I asked for the substitution, it’s very sore at the minute but it’s just a kick, hopefully in a couple of days, it gets better.

“I tried to stay on the pitch, I wanted to. I need to make sure now I’m ready, I’m fit for the next one.”