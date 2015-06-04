Guangzhou Evergrande part company with Cannavaro and appoint Scolari

Guangzhou Evergrande have parted company with coach Fabio Cannavaro and appointed former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari as his replacement.

World Cup winner Cannavaro took over the Chinese Super League side in November last year after the departure of Marcello Lippi.

Evergrande sit top of the table on goal difference following a 2-2 draw with Tianjin Teda on Thursday, which proved to be Cannavaro's last game in charge.

Scolari takes the reins after resigning as coach of Gremio last month.

Confirming the news on his Twitter account, Cannavaro wrote: "I announce that earlier today I have reached an agreement for the consensual resolution of the contract with Guangzhou Evergrande.

"Thanks all the executives and all the players for the wonderful experience.

"I leave the Team 1st in Super League and in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Never Give Up!"

Former Italy international Cannavaro had €900,000 of his assets seized in relation to a tax fraud investigation last year.