Guardiola and Ancelotti to begin with Bayern v City clash

Pep Guardiola's first match in charge of Manchester City will be a friendly against former club Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on July 20.

Guardiola brought down the curtain on a successful reign in charge of the Bundesliga giants, winning three top-flight titles and two domestic doubles during his three seasons in charge.

The ex-Barcelona coach officially takes the reins at City on July 1 and both clubs announced on Monday that they would begin their pre-season preparations versus one another – meaning Carlo Ancelotti's maiden outing in the Bayern dugout will be against the man he replaced.

"Our fans will certainly extend an enthusiastic welcome to our new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, and create a fantastic atmosphere in his new living room," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We're also happy to welcome Pep Guardiola and his new team back to Munich so soon."

Bayern have confirmed their players taking part in Euro 2016 will not be involved in the fixture, with City likely to have a similar list of absentees.

"Playing Bayern Munich is always a great occasion and this match has the added excitement of our new head coach Pep Guardiola returning to play with Manchester City against his former club.

"Bayern will provide fitting opposition as our team continues its pre-season preparations and we will be able to connect with our fans in Germany."

City and Bayern have been paired together in the 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15 group stages of the Champions League, claiming three wins apiece – although all victories for the Premier League side came with Munich having already secured qualification.

They also played a 2013 pre-season friendly at the Allianz Arena, with goals from Thomas Muller and Mario Mandzukic helping the hosts to a 2-1 win.

When he was in charge of Real Madrid, Ancelotti famously led the Spanish club to a 5-0 aggregate win over Guardiola's Bayern in the 2013-14 Champions League semi-finals.