Guardiola: Bayern success hinges on Champions League

Pep Guardiola heads into Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid knowing his reputation in Germany hinges on continental success, but he does not feel that should be the case.

Bayern are on course for a fourth consecutive Bundesliga title - which would be Guardiola's third in as many years since taking over at the Allianz Arena - although the two-time Champions League winning coach has so far been unable to replicate the European success he enjoyed with Barcelona.

This season will be the 45-year-old's last with the German giants as he has already agreed to manage Manchester City from the 2016-17 campaign, signing a three-year deal with the Premier League side, who are up against Real Madrid in the other last-four tie.

Ahead of a two-legged tie with another of Spain's giant clubs Atletico, Guardiola insists he will not measure his stay in Germany purely on the silverware he has delivered – even if the media will.

"I have no problem - in three years we have been to three semi-finals," Guardiola told reporters. "You can't always achieve that.

"I know what the press say in Germany about if we don't win the Champions League my work will not be complete, they cannot accept otherwise.

"But I have been very lucky to live in Germany during the last three years. Very fortunate. I believe that I am a better coach, a better person, more relaxed. I have had a great experience.

"I will try to get to the final yes, just like the last two years. Two years ago against Madrid, then last year against Barcelona and now against Atletico."