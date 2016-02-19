Guardiola can handle Bayern, City pressures - Hitzfeld

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Pep Guardiola has what it takes to end his Bayern Munich spell with further silverware while also planning for next season with Manchester City.

The former Barcelona coach is to take the reins at the Etihad Stadium next term – replacing Manuel Pellegrini – but his Bayern tenure will be judged more kindly if he can deliver the Champions League triumph that has thus far eluded him at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola has the chance to replicate Hitzfeld and predecessor Jupp Heynckes by delivering European glory, with their Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal ambitions on track.

With City's squad likely to look markedly different in 2016-17, Hitzfeld believes Guarduiola will already have transfer plans for the Premier League club.

"I am convinced that Guardiola will have success with Manchester City as well. He will buy three or four new players that match his style," the former Switzerland coach told Omnisport.

"He likes technically strong players with strong passing and high playing intelligence. He needs players who are willing to run a lot and press. He will look for them and change Manchester City's style.

"At the moment they play a different type of football under Pellegrini, but Guardiola will shape a new era at Manchester City, too.

"[Guardiola has] to be successful, win the Bundesliga, maybe even the Champions League and reach the DFB-Pokal final, but he already has to plan with City and think about transfers.

"A top coach has to do this. This is required and I am convinced that Guardiola will not neglect Bayern for this."

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will replace Guardiola at the Bayern helm and Hitzfield suggested Bayern fans can expect a change in philosophy under the Italian.

"Ancelotti likes a different type of football. He is a different type of coach with a different mentality. He is not as emotional," added the 67-year-old.

"He is very calm and has a huge amount of experience and success. He won trophies with every top team he has been with and he will be successful with Bayern, too.

"But Bayern might not play as offensively as they do now. They might not play the high pressing game like they do now. Ancelotti likes to move from defence to attack very fast and with a little more risk.

"That's how he might change the team tactically."