Guardiola delighted with Sterling form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrilled to see Raheem Sterling find early-season form after his brace against West Ham.

Sterling's double - his first goals of the campaign - led City to a 3-1 win on Sunday as they made it three victories from as many Premier League games.

Despite the England international's goalscoring heroics, Guardiola said he had been more pleased by Sterling earlier in the season, while he played down his own influence.

"I did nothing. I try to do the best for all the players," Guardiola said.

"Raz [Sterling] has scored two goals, that's good, but for me the games before were more brilliant.

"The first half he scored but he didn't win as many balls as he has in previous games.

"Of course we are so pleased about his spirit. He's so dynamic, so aggressive with and without the ball - I'm so happy he's playing good."

In his first season at City, Sterling failed to live up to his £49million price tag after a high-profile and at times acrimonious move from Liverpool.

Guardiola said that valuation was just an indication of how good the 21-year-old is.

"I just tried to help him, to tell him he'll receive the ball more often if he stays in his position. After that, it's his talent," the Spaniard said.

"When City bought this player with an important amount of money, it's because of his talent.

"I'm happy for him, for us and for the national team."