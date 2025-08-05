Raheem Sterling in talks to join fifth Premier League club as Chelsea plot ex-Liverpool man's exit
FourFourTwo understands Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is in talks over a potential move to Premier League rivals
Rahem Sterling could be on the verge of joining his fifth different Premier League club this summer should he complete a transfer to the Cottagers.
The Blues' attacker - ranked at no.88 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time - spent last season on loan at Arsenal but struggled to make an impact for Mikel Arteta's side, largely fulfilling a back-up brief throughout the campaign.
Sterling appeared 17 times in the league and on a further 11 occasions during other competitions, scoring one goal for the Gunners.
Raheem Sterling in talks with Fulham
Fulham have reportedly shown interest in signing the England international who won 10 major honours with Manchester City.
The ex-Liverpool man has represented the Reds, Pep Guardiola's dominant City side of the mid-to-late 2010s, as well as the aforementioned London duo Chelsea and Arsenal during a career that has so far spanned 14 Premier League seasons.
Fulham could become the latest club on his CV with the player understood to be in talks over a move.
The Cottagers have made just one summer signing during the current transfer window, adding back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier HSC in France.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With the new season less than a fortnight away, fans of the West London side are keen for the club's hierarchy to sign more new faces in order to be competitive in a division which continues to improve season-on-season.
Sterling - who scored over 100 goals for Man City - would add greater firepower to the Fulham attack on paper, however, it remains to be seen how effective the 30-year-old proves to be given last season's efforts at the Emirates' Stadium.
Chelsea have removed Sterling's player biography from the squad list on their official website, perhaps offering a window into the club's thinking with regards to the winger's Stamford Bridge future.
As it stands, he remains contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.