Raheem Sterling in talks to join fifth Premier League club as Chelsea plot ex-Liverpool man's exit

Rahem Sterling could be on the verge of joining his fifth different Premier League club this summer should he complete a transfer to the Cottagers.

The Blues' attacker - ranked at no.88 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time - spent last season on loan at Arsenal but struggled to make an impact for Mikel Arteta's side, largely fulfilling a back-up brief throughout the campaign.

Sterling appeared 17 times in the league and on a further 11 occasions during other competitions, scoring one goal for the Gunners.

Raheem Sterling in talks with Fulham

Raheem Sterling chases after the ball during the 2024-25 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham have reportedly shown interest in signing the England international who won 10 major honours with Manchester City.

The ex-Liverpool man has represented the Reds, Pep Guardiola's dominant City side of the mid-to-late 2010s, as well as the aforementioned London duo Chelsea and Arsenal during a career that has so far spanned 14 Premier League seasons.

Aerial view of Fulham's Craven Cottage home (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham could become the latest club on his CV with the player understood to be in talks over a move.

The Cottagers have made just one summer signing during the current transfer window, adding back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier HSC in France.

With the new season less than a fortnight away, fans of the West London side are keen for the club's hierarchy to sign more new faces in order to be competitive in a division which continues to improve season-on-season.

Sterling - who scored over 100 goals for Man City - would add greater firepower to the Fulham attack on paper, however, it remains to be seen how effective the 30-year-old proves to be given last season's efforts at the Emirates' Stadium.

Arsenal brought in Raheem Sterling on Deadline Day last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have removed Sterling's player biography from the squad list on their official website, perhaps offering a window into the club's thinking with regards to the winger's Stamford Bridge future.

As it stands, he remains contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027.