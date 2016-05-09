Guardiola deserves credit for Bayern success - Heynckes

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes feels Pep Guardiola deserves all the credit for the club's recent successes after they became the first team to win four Bundesliga titles in a row.

Heynckes guided Bayern to the first of those crowns before making way for Guardiola, and the Spaniard praised his predecessor's work after they were crowned champions at the weekend.

The 70-year-old felt flattered by Guardiola's comments, but believes he only played a small role in the Bavarians' newly set record.

"I was very pleased [when Guardiola dedicated the title to me]," Heynckes told Kicker.

"But I have only had a role in one of the four titles, so a quarter [of the record]. Pep won the other three and that is an extraordinary achievement.

"It should be Pep's party. Not just because of the fourth title, but also because it is his farewell.

"We have spoken a number of times over the past three years and they were always pleasant talks. We talked about football a lot. And Pep always enjoyed it when he could speak Spanish with me."