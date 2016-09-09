Guardiola does not deserve criticism - Hoeness

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness feels Pep Guardiola is being unfairly criticised following his spell at Allianz Arena.

Guardiola opted to leave Bayern for Manchester City after the 2015-16 campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti appointed as his successor.

The City boss has since received some criticism in Germany, with many questioning his dogmatic football philosophy and failure to guide Bayern to Champions League glory.

Nevertheless, Hoeness feels Guardiola deserves more credit and is in no way inferior to his successor Ancelotti.

"Carlo Ancelotti is a wonderful person and a very successful coach, who is a great fit for Bayern," Hoeness told Sky Sport News.

"But I do not like it how there is a lot of negative talk about Pep Guardiola. He said farewell to Bayern in the best way possible. He does not deserve this criticism because he did a great job in Munich.

"I find this comparison between 'the good guy' Ancelotti and 'the bad guy' Guardiola simply ridiculous. The difference in perception between the two of them is not justified."