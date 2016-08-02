Guardiola gave Bayern their best football ever - Breitner

Former Bayern Munich star Paul Breitner has hailed Pep Guardiola's work at Bayern Munich and feels the current Manchester City manager "launched the third stage of a multistage rocket" at the Bavarians.

Guardiola guided Bayern to three consecutive Bundesliga titles during his time at the Allianz Arena, but was unable to deliver Champions League glory.

Breitner is adamant the lack of European success does not have any influence on his legacy, though, and has nothing but praise for the Spaniard.

"Pep gave Bayern its most beautiful, attractive and best football the club has ever seen," Breitner told TZ.

"I am not judging him on what Bayern did in the Champions League, but on his legacy. And his legacy is amazing. Pep launched the third stage of a multistage rocket at Bayern.

"Louis van Gaal ignited the first stage by bringing his possession-based philosophy to the club. Jupp [Heynckes] then added movement to that philosophy during the second stage. Nobody could predict what would happen anymore.

"And then Pep perfected matters by bringing even more flexibility and pace. He used the foundation laid by his two predecessors and perfected matters."