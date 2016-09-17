Guardiola hails Bournemouth as Manchester City's best opponents

Pep Guardiola believes Bournemouth are the best side Manchester City have faced since his appointment despite beating them 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan all scored as City extended their 100 per cent record this season to eight matches in all competitions.

Although City appeared to win easily, despite Nolito being shown a late red card for clashing with Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith, Guardiola was full of praise for Eddie Howe's side.

"Bournemouth are the best side we have faced this season," said Guardiola, in what could be perceived as a slight against City's rivals Manchester United after their 2-1 derby win last weekend.

"[Other sides] just used the long ball. Our high pressing was not perfect today, we had problems with controlling the Bournemouth build-up, but we created a lot of counter-attacks.

"The quality of our players made the difference. I'm very happy because I know the quality of the team we have beat and that [Joshua] King is a quality striker.

"I'm happy because people will be so proud when the famous players run without the ball."

Sterling impressed once more to continue his fine start to the season and Guardiola joked the England international's good form is down to focusing more on football and less on social media.

"I am so happy with Raheem Sterling's start - and he Instagrams and tweets less," Guardiola said.

"We've won five games in the Premier League but in our world it's better not to read. I know we're going to lose games.

"We have to know we can get better. We have to fight like a small team, then the quality of De Bruyne and Kelechi can make the difference.

"Complacency is not going to happen while I am here. It is not so easy, we have a lot of work and it is only September."