Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates with team-mates after scoring at the Club World Cup

The Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been decided.

Pep Guardiola's looking to reassert his dominance at the top, with Manchester City missing out on a first league title in five last term – and after serious summer investment, the Sky Blues look ready for the challenge.

A couple of bogey teams in the opening two games won't help things, however: Wolverhampton Wanderers have posed problems to the Citizens in recent years, as has Thomas Frank and Tottenham Hotspur, who are united to face City on Matchday 3.

In sunnier news, everything is set up for the kind of run-in that City enjoy, with Arsenal their last ‘Big Six’ test of the season coming mid-April and giving Guardiola and Co. a final five fixtures where they'll be overwhelming favourites.

FourFourTwo is the ultimate resource for the new Premier League season.

We've created in-depth season previews for all 20 clubs, with a detailed report on City's prospects. We've also compiled the complete fixture list for every team, helping you plan ahead for the season's opening matches.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixtures in full

Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Erling Haaland and Yassine Bounou at the Club World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

16 Wolves (A)

23 Tottenham (H)

30 Brighton (A)

SEPTEMBER

14 Man United (H)

21 Arsenal (A)

27 Burnley (H)

OCTOBER

4 Brentford (A)

18 Everton (H)

25 Aston Villa (A)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 Bournemouth (H)

8 Liverpool (H)

22 Newcastle (A)

29 Leeds (H)

DECEMBER

3 Fulham (A)

6 Sunderland (H)

13 Crystal Palace (A)

20 West Ham (H)

27 Nott’m Forest (A)

30 Sunderland (A)

JANUARY

3 Chelsea (H)

7 Brighton (H)

17 Man United (A)

24 Wolves (H)

31 Tottenham (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Liverpool (A)

11 Fulham (H)

21 Newcastle (H)

28 Leeds (A)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Nott’m Forest (H)

14 West Ham (A)

21 Crystal Palace (H)

APRIL

11 Chelsea (A)

18 Arsenal (H)

25 Burnley (A)

MAY

2 Everton (A)

9 Brentford (H)

17 Bournemouth (A)

24 Aston Villa (H)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery