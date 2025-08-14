Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped, with Pep Guardiola looking to reassume the throne
The Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been decided.
Pep Guardiola's looking to reassert his dominance at the top, with Manchester City missing out on a first league title in five last term – and after serious summer investment, the Sky Blues look ready for the challenge.
A couple of bogey teams in the opening two games won't help things, however: Wolverhampton Wanderers have posed problems to the Citizens in recent years, as has Thomas Frank and Tottenham Hotspur, who are united to face City on Matchday 3.
In sunnier news, everything is set up for the kind of run-in that City enjoy, with Arsenal their last ‘Big Six’ test of the season coming mid-April and giving Guardiola and Co. a final five fixtures where they'll be overwhelming favourites.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Manchester City fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Wolves (A)
23 Tottenham (H)
30 Brighton (A)
SEPTEMBER
14 Man United (H)
21 Arsenal (A)
27 Burnley (H)
OCTOBER
4 Brentford (A)
18 Everton (H)
25 Aston Villa (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Bournemouth (H)
8 Liverpool (H)
22 Newcastle (A)
29 Leeds (H)
DECEMBER
3 Fulham (A)
6 Sunderland (H)
13 Crystal Palace (A)
20 West Ham (H)
27 Nott’m Forest (A)
30 Sunderland (A)
JANUARY
3 Chelsea (H)
7 Brighton (H)
17 Man United (A)
24 Wolves (H)
31 Tottenham (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Liverpool (A)
11 Fulham (H)
21 Newcastle (H)
28 Leeds (A)
MARCH
4 Nott’m Forest (H)
14 West Ham (A)
21 Crystal Palace (H)
APRIL
11 Chelsea (A)
18 Arsenal (H)
25 Burnley (A)
MAY
2 Everton (A)
9 Brentford (H)
17 Bournemouth (A)
24 Aston Villa (H)
