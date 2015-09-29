Guardiola hails Costa and Coman impact at Bayern

Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about the difference Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman have made to Bayern Munich after Tuesday's 5-0 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski continued his rich vein of form with a hat-trick in the Group F contest at the Allianz Arena to make it 10 goals in his past three appearances.

However, close-season recruits Costa - who opened the scoring against Dinamo - and Coman drew particular praise from Guardiola following impressive performances on the wings.

"We showed a good performance for the entire 90 minutes," he said.

"Our game style has much improved with Douglas Costa and Kinsgley Coman. We can use the whole pitch and our strikers, Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, get more chances.

"Now we have six points, we are in great shape and on our way."

Attacking midfielder Mario Gotze scored Bayern's third goal as they raced into a 4-0 lead after 28 minutes, and the Germany international believes the quick start was important against a team that had gone 45 matches unbeaten.

"We were flexible in attack and took advantages of the spaces that were there," he said.

"The early goals played into our hands. We can be satisfied."

Next up for Bayern is Sunday's mouth-watering clash against Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga champions seeking to make it eight league wins from as many matches.