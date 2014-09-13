Guardiola hopeful over Badstuber injury
Pep Guardiola played down fears over Holger Badstuber's fitness after the defender sustained an injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Stuttgart.
The centre-back was substituted late in the first half during the champions' 2-0 victory at the Allianz Arena to raise concerns that he had suffered another knee injury.
Badstuber had been sidelined since 2012 due to serious knee injuries before making his long-awaited return in July.
But Bayern revealed that the 25-year-old suffered a thigh problem on Saturday and coach Guardiola is hopeful that his latest injury is not serious.
"We will get the diagnosis tomorrow [Sunday]. But I don't think it's that serious," said the former Barcelona coach.
Franck Ribery marked his first appearance of the season with a goal after coming off the substitutes bench to seal the victory for Bayern after Mario Gotze had put them in front in the the first half.
