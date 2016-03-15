Guardiola hopeful of Robben availability

Pep Guardiola is hopeful that Arjen Robben will be fit in time for Bayern Munich's Champions League last-16 second-leg contest against Juventus on Wednesday.

Netherlands winger Robben was rested as Bayern battered Werder Bremen 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday with one eye on the return tie versus Juve at the Allianz Arena.

However, Robben has been struggling with illness this week, putting his involvement in doubt.

Head coach Guardiola says he remains unsure if Robben will feature, saying at a news conference: "I hope he can play.

"I don't know yet, but I hope so."

Bayern surrendered a two-goal lead in the first leg in Turin to draw 2-2, leaving the tie intriguingly poised.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal faced criticism after the first leg for reportedly partying into the early hours after facing his former club.

The Chile midfielder has been in impressive form recently, though, and Guardiola hailed Vidal's importance to the team.

"Arturo has played well against Darmstadt, in Turin and against Dortmund," he added.

"With his experience he is an important player. In the first few months it was somewhat hard for Arturo. But now it is much better, because we know Arturo better and he knows his colleagues better."