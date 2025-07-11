Chelsea and Newcastle United to tussle over ‘the next Arjen Robben’: report

Chelsea's transfer business may still not be over

Premier League duo Chelsea and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in a winger once compared with iconic Dutch winger Arjen Robben.

The Magpies’ vacancy on the right flank is much discussed and, despite a surprisingly productive season from Jacob Murphy, which saw him register eight goals and 12 assists in 35 Premier League games last season, he turned 30 this year and is unlikely to be the long-term answer.

Chelsea’s need is not as immediately clear, with Pedro Neto an obvious starter for that role, recently recruited Jamie Gittens available as cover, and Brazilian wonderkid Estevao on his way following a £29m deal with Palmeiras last summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle plot Borussia Dortmund raid

However, as ever at Stamford Bridge since the takeover of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, there’s always room for more. And in fairness, they have just waved goodbye to loanee Jadon Sancho and sold Noni Madueke to rivals Arsenal.

The Blues have already taken one of Borussia Dortmund’s top prospects in Gittens this summer and are now readying for battle with Newcastle over another BVB star.

German outlet Bild claim that the Premier League duo have joined Italian side Juventus in their interest in winger Karim Adeyemi.

The 23-year-old was compared to former Bayern Munich and Chelsea man Robben by TNT Sports earlier this year on account of his blistering pace and spellbinding dribbling.

Dortmund are in no mood to sell, however, with the report stating they have set the minimum starting price at €65m, similar to that paid by the Blues for Gittens.

The German club are said to believe Adeyemi is worth at least as much as Gittens, if not more. Given the former registered 23 goal involvements in 2024-25, compared to the latter’s 17, it seems a relatively reasonable position.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Newcastle may not hold the European prestige of Chelsea in the eyes of players moving to England from abroad, St James’ Park feels like safer ground in a footballing sense.

He could soon find himself battling Anthony Elanga in Eddie Howe’s squad, should his move from Nottingham Forest be finalised, but Adeyemi can play across the front three, so is likely to find plenty of minutes.

At Stamford Bridge, even that adaptability is no surefire route to game time, with two or three quality players in every position in attacking areas, and the ever-present looming threat of Boehly getting his chequebook out once more.

Adeyemi is valued at €45m, according to Transfermarkt.