Guardiola: I can only say good things about Coman

Pep Guardiola has taken the time to praise Kingsley Coman in the wake of Bayern Munich's 3-1 DFB-Pokal win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The youngster joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal at the start of the 2015-16 campaign and has since impressed with a string of fine performances.

Coman has scored twice in eight appearances in all competitions for Bayern so far, while setting up five more goals.

"Kingsley is still only 19 years old. [Technical director] Michael Reschke brought him in," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Abendzeitung.

"He is a typical attacker, who is very fast and can play on either wing. He has a lot of quality going forward.

"We have plenty of options on the wings with Coman, Douglas Costa and Arjen Robben.

"Coman is very important for Bayern. He has always done very well for us and I can only say good things about him."

Bayern have the option to make Coman's stay at the club permanent for a set fee of €21million, having already paid €7m for his loan spell.