Manchester City move for PSG star 'complete': report

Manchester City have completed a move for a Paris Saint-Germain side, with somewhat of a rebuild on their hands.

That squad overhaul started for Man City in January with the signings of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, continuing before the Club World Cup as they signed Tijani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli.

All moves look to the future as they prepare for an eventual post-Pep Guardiola world, and it seems that has continued with their latest edition at academy level.

Manchester City move for PSG star 'complete'

Omar Marmoush scored eight times since signing for Manchester City in January 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

The academy at Manchester City has proved it's worth in recent years, with Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly all establishing themselves in the first team under Pep Guardiola.

Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap have all left the youth set up at Manchester City and now, coincidentally, play for Chelsea, yet again proving the value of the set up on the blue side of the city.

Phil Foden of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an eye on the future, and aware of how successful their academy has been in recent years, Manchester City have poached one of PSG's brightest stars in the shape of 18-year-old Mahamadou Sangare.

According to RMC Sport a move for the youngster is complete, as he signed his first professional contract with the Citizens, due to begin on July 1st.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He comes with high praise from the PSG academy, where he was the top scorer of the UEFA Youth League this season with eight goals.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko, recently told the RMC Podcast he can play as an outright no.9 or a winger, depending on the formation. David Suarez, coach of the U19 and U21 teams at PSG, claims he likes to occupy the 'right zone' of the pitch so he can cut in and strike the ball with his left foot.

Mahamadou Sangare of PSG's youth teams (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the move is a positive for Manchester City.

To sign one of Europe's coveted young stars seems to show the club are thinking about the next steps, and even if he takes a year or two to break into the first team, he will have be learning from some of the best in the business.