Guardiola: Important win after winter break

Pep Guardiola hailed his players’ togetherness after Bayern Munich’s first win following the winter break, downing Hamburg 2-1 at Volksparkstadion on Friday.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors ahead on 37 minutes but the Bavarians were pegged back when Xabi Alonso netted at the wrong end following the interval.

However, Bayern were not to be prevented, as Lewandowski netted his second of the evening eight minutes later to help Guardiola’s men continue their dominant league form.

"All credit to my players, they did well. It was a good display considering it was the first match after the winter break," the Spaniard said.

"We ran a lot and only allowed one chance. We played as a team. It was a tough game and we’re pleased to win. We need a bit more to hit our top level. It was an important win and for a first game it was very good.

"The three points are the most important thing. We were solid at the back and although we let in a goal we still did well."

With the win Bayern extended their lead over Borussia Dortmund to 11 points atop the Bundesliga.