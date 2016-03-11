Guardiola insists focus is all on Bayern

Pep Guardiola insists all his energy is being used on Bayern Munich until the end of the season after he was pictured meeting with Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain this week.

Guardiola will depart the Bundesliga champions for City at the end of the campaign and is reported to have outlined his transfer targets with Begiristain during a meeting in Amsterdam.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed this week to have no problem with Guardiola starting to make plans for next season.

But former Barcelona boss Guardiola says his impending exit is not detracting from the task at hand as Bayern continue to fight for honours in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

"From the first until the last day all my energy will be with Bayern," he said ahead of Saturday's contest against Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena.

"The people who know me know that."

Begiristain is also said to have met with the agent of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is being linked with a move to City.

However, Guardiola refused to be drawn on the speculation adding: "My concentration is purely on Bayern."