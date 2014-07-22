Guardiola: No trophies and I may be sacked

Bayern retained their Bundesliga title in record time in the Spaniard's first year at the helm before beating Borussia Dortmund to win the DFB-Pokal, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Guardiola still came in for criticism, not least from club legend Franz Beckenbauer, despite securing four trophies in his debut campaign in Germany.

The former Barcelona coach again warned it would take time for Bayern to adapt to his principles and style of football, but knows he will be judged on how many trophies he returns this season.

"I came here to do the best job possible, as I did at Barcelona. I came to a country which was different from where I was born and grew up and that sees football differently," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

"I'm trying to adapt and also trying to get everyone here to adapt to my ideas, but that is a process. It can't be achieved in just one year.

"It is no secret. If I don't win more trophies, a new coach will probably come in next year."

Guardiola reflected on a memorable first season at the helm, but rued the manner in which the Bavarian giants were hammered 5-0 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

"We won the Bundesliga with a record points tally, we won the cup and it was an incredible season," he added.

"It was a shame to lose to Real Madrid in the way that we did. Not the fact that we lost, because losing is always a possibility."