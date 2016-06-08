Guardiola not allowed to sign Bayern players - Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has claimed Pep Guardiola cannot sign any players from his former club for Manchester City, ruling out a move to the Etihad side in the process.

Guardiola lured the Brazil international from Shakhtar Donetsk to Bayern ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but he will not follow the successful coach to the Premier League.

"Would I be open to City if Pep called? It's something he has in his contract, a clause that says he cannot sign any players from Bayern," Costa told Globo Esporte.

"I am in a situation where I could stay at Bayern for a long time. The club's philosophy is to keep players at Bayern for a long time. I am happy at the prospect of enjoying a long career here.

"I have made a big step forward since leaving Shakhtar for Bayern. I did not expect to become so important right away. This has been the best year of my career."

Costa enjoyed a successful season under Guardiola at Bayern and he has nothing but praise for his former coach.

"You cannot compare Pep to any Brazilian coach," he added.

"If you put all Brazilian coaches together, you would get Pep. One has motivational skills, another is tactically strong. But Pep has it all.

"Pep has the magic touch. He breathes football. He still played himself quite recently. Pep always keeps inventing new things. He is magic. I hope he can win the Champions League with City."