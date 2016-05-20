Guardiola proud of cup form as final Bayern match beckons

Pep Guardiola is proud of Bayern Munich's recent record in the DFB-Pokal as he prepares for Saturday's final, which will be his final game at the helm.

Bayern, who clinched a fourth Bundesliga title in a row this season, will face runners-up Borussia Dortmund as they look to win a second domestic double under the former Barcelona boss.

Guardiola's men beat Dortmund 2-0 in the 2014 final before they suffered a semi-final defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side last season, but the 45-year-old says their consistency in the tournament deserves plenty of praise irrespective of this weekend's result.

"We're here to win," he said. "The best two teams of the year are here. I'm very proud of the consistency we've shown – we've been in the semi-finals and twice in the final in three years.

"Of course we want to win. My team is always hungry, although it was difficult after the treble [in 2013].

"It's a final – of course it is very special. I thank my players that we're able to be here. We'll fight again to win this title."

Defender Jerome Boateng admits it will be an emotional occasion in his home city of Berlin and believes the winning team will need luck to be on their side.

"Tomorrow doesn't only depend on the best players," said the Germany international. "It will be very emotional, because the best teams in Germany will compete. It's special for me to play in my home town.

"The better team will win, but we will need a bit of luck, too."