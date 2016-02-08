Guardiola reinvented football - Alaba

Bayern Munich utility David Alaba believes coach Pep Guardiola has "reinvented" the way football is played.

Guardiola took over at Bayern in 2013 - following a record breaking four-season spell at Barcelona - and is on course for a third straight Bundesliga title with the Bavarians before he completes a switch to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Alaba, 23, was played as a left-back by Guardiola in the Spaniard's debut season, but has since had stints in midfield as well as in the centre of defence.

The Austria international praised Guardiola and said he has improved the way Bayern plays football season after season.

"His training sessions are incredible workouts," Alaba told BT Sport. "He has reinvented football.

"Pep is someone who thinks about football 24 hours a day.

"With him, we have played better and better every year.

"I never knew that I could play in so many positions as well."

Bayern hold an eight-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in the table, with 50 goals scored and just nine conceded in 20 games.