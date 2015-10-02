Guardiola: Robben edging closer to comeback

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that Arjen Robben is edging closer to a comeback, but it is unclear if he will be fit in time for the Bundesliga clash at home to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

The attacker has not featured for Bayern since picking up a thigh muscle problem while on international duty with Netherlands on September 3, but has resumed individual training.

Robben is not 100 per cent fit just yet, but Guardiola has suggested there is a chance he could return on Sunday.

"Robben has not yet trained with the squad. Of course, I will have to look at his situation," he told a press conference.

"But he is approaching the final stages of his recovery process. I do not know whether he will make it in time for Sunday's game, though."

Juan Bernat is also doubtful for the match after picking up a knock in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, but Guardiola is confident the Spaniard will recover in time.

"He has some problems with his adductors when he runs.

"I think that he will be able to play, though."

Reigning champions Bayern go into the game in top spot on the table, three points ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

Guardiola's men defeated Mainz 3-0 away from home last time out, while Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Darmstadt.

The last meeting between these two saw Dortmund win on penalties following a 1-1 draw in last season's DFB Pokal semi-finals.