Guardiola tips fit Schweinsteiger to shine

Manchester United signing Bastian Schweinsteiger will be a Premier League star if he is injury free, according to Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola.

Schweinsteiger, 31, struggled with injuries during his final three seasons with Bundesliga champions Bayern, before making the move to United in July.

But Guardiola said the Germany World Cup-winning midfielder is capable of impressing under Louis van Gaal, if he can stay fit.

"Basti, when he has no little problems with his little injuries like he's had in the last three years, I am completely convinced he will do very, very, very well at Manchester United. He's a top top player," he said.

"Unfortunately the last three years he's had problems with his injuries and was never in good physical condition.

"But when he's in good condition he's a bigger star and so he's going to play really good there. And I hope that's going to happen."

Another of Guardiola's former players, Pedro, has been linked with a move to United.

The former Barcelona coach said he was unsure of the forward's situation, but knows he would be successful if the move came about.

"I heard rumours but I don't know how situation is going. If I would be Barcelona coach I could comment something about that but I don't know," Guardiola said.

"In terms of his skills, there is no doubt, he is a World Cup champion, European Cup champion, Champions League champion.

"And he has played millions of games with Barcelona, so when you have played millions of games with Barcelona, you can play wherever you want in the world.

"I don't know how that situation is going, I just wish the best to him staying or leaving Barcelona, I wish the best to him because is a great person and player."