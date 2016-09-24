Guardiola wants Aguero improvement despite scoring streak

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is still capable of improving, despite the striker's blistering start to the season.

The Argentina international missed three games through suspension after elbowing Winston Reid in City's win over West Ham in August, but has nevertheless managed 11 goals from all competitions in the opening weeks of the campaign.

And while hailing Aguero's talents after he netted twice in a Premier League win at Swansea on Saturday, Guardiola sees room for improvement and is aiming to play a part in that.

"Sergio is quality," he said. "His first step, second step in the box is so good and that is why he is one of the best strikers in the world but I want to help him improve his game."

Guardiola also identified aspects of their game City as a whole can work on, having observed some sloppiness in the first half as they beat the Swans.

"Today we played very good, but we missed a lot of final passes and that happened a lot of times in the first half," he said.

"You have to win the ball, use the ball and use the counter attack. It is the first time we have been at 1-1 at half-time and we spoke of how we had to be like a team and in the second half we played really well."

City are away to Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.